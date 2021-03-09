The Vikings released Bailey on Tuesday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The writing was on the ball when the Vikings signed Greg Joseph in February. After missing seven field-goal attempts and six PATs last season, Bailey was never returning to Minnesota without accepting a pay cut on his scheduled $2.7 million salary. He now becomes a free agent instead.
