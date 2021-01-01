Bailey (back) submitted a limited practice session Friday, and he is considered questionable heading into Sunday's game at Detroit.
Bailey has labored his way to a 70 percent field-goal conversion rate in 2020, the worst of the kicker's 10-year NFL career. If he hasn't provided consistency, he has at least been available, remaining without a game missed since Week 2 of the 2018 season. As a potential indication of how the team views Bailey's status, it's also notable that Minnesota has yet to add another kicker to the active roster. Bailey said Friday that it will be a "collective decision" on whether he fights through his back injury to suit up for Week 17, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.