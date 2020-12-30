Bailey (back) didn't practice Wednesday.
Bailey has hardly missed any time in 10 seasons as a pro, logging six absences in 159 possible appearances. All of them happened between 2017 and 2018, and it's unclear if his current back issue is threatening his ability to play in Sunday's season finale at Detroit. The Vikings have kicker Taylor Bertolet stashed on the practice squad, so if he's elevated or signed outright to the active roster in the next few days, Bailey may be in danger of his seventh career DNP.