Bailey made 15 of 22 field-goal attempts and 37 of 43 extra points during the 2020 season.
In his third year with Minnesota, Bailey had one of his worst seasons and ended with a career low in field-goal percentage (68.2). After the kicker made 93.1 percent of his field-goal attempts in 2019, he couldn't put up the same mark this year. The kicker proved reliable inside 40 yards, going 9-for-10, but wasn't consistent from 40-plus, only making seven of 13. Along with inconsistency on FGAs, he was also up and down with PATs. Last season, Bailey missed four extra points, and he added six more in 2020. The 32-year-old will look to turn it around as he's signed with the Vikings through the 2022 season.
More News
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Ready for Week 17•
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Carries questionable tag for finale•
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Dealing with back injury•
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Misfires on extra point•
-
Vikings' Dan Bailey: Bounces back with perfect outing•