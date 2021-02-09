Bailey could face job competition from Greg Joseph, who signed with the Vikings on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Actually, it's possible Bailey never even gets a chance to compete, considering two-thirds of his 2021 base salary ($2.7 million) becomes fully guaranteed March 19. The Vikings would be unwise to spend that much on a kicker who missed seven field goals and six extra points last season, but they might let Bailey stick around to compete for the job if he's willing to cancel the guarantee or accept a pay cut.