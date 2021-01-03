Bailey (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
The 32-year-old was considered questionable, but it's not a major surprise to see him good to go since the Vikings didn't add a replacement kicker to the roster Saturday. Bailey will look to finish an up-and-down season on a strong note Sunday.
