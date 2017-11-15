Cowboys' Dan Bailey: Not practicing Wednesday
Bailey (groin) won't practicing Wednesday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Monday that the team wasn't counting on having Bailey available for the Week 11 matchup with the Eagles, so the kicker's absence from practice seemingly supports that idea. Expect the Cowboys to officially rule Bailey out for the contest Friday following their final practice of the week, leaving Mike Nugent to once again handle the kicking duties.
