Thompson was added to the injury report Friday with a hamstring injury and listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Given his role as part of a wideout committee in a struggling offense, Thompson won't hold much appeal even if he's cleared to play. He's caught 11 of 16 targets for 102 yards through five weeks while handling a 47 percent snare. A Week 6 absence would free up a bit more work for Michael Gallup and Tavon Austin.