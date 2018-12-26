Coach Sean McDermott said Thompson (toe) wouldn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

After exiting the Week 16 loss to the Patriots with the toe issue, Thompson will probably need to make it back to the practice field in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a shot at suiting up in Sunday's season finale against the Dolphins. If active for the contest, Thompson would likely rank as nothing more than the Bills' No. 4 option at wideout, a role that wouldn't lend itself to much fantasy utility.

