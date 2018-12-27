Bills' Deonte Thompson: Another missed practice
Thompson (toe) missed practice for the second straight day Thursday.
It's looking pretty slim the veteran will play in the finale, which would perhaps give rookie Ray-Ray McCloud a few looks as a depth option in the offense after being a healthy scratch for several weeks this season.
