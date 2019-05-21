Jets' Deonte Thompson: Signs with Jets
Thompson signed a contract with the Jets on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Thompson played in 13 games in 2018 while with the Cowboys and the Bills, totaling 17 receptions for 161 yards on the season. If he makes the Jets' final roster in 2019 it will likely be as a depth receiver and special teams player.
