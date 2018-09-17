Thompson caught four of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday night's win over the Giants.

For the second straight week, Thompson saw five targets from Dak Prescott, and he was actually the Cowboys' most-targeted wide receiver this time around. His longest reception went for only 12 yards, however, and until offensive coordinator Scott Linehan commits to adding a more vertical element to the team's passing game, Thompson's developing chemistry with Prescott still won't provide him with much fantasy value.