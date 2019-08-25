Cowboys' Devin Smith: Leads team in receiving yardage
Smith caught six of 10 targets for 79 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.
Smith caught the eye after the first-string offense left the game, leading the team in targets, receptions and receiving yardage. He was rather consistent, posting a long gain of 16 yards while averaging 13.2 yards per catch. Smith has made a name for himself in recent weeks and seems to be making the most of his opportunity to earn a roster spot. Another strong performance Thursday against the Buccaneers could do just that for him.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Miller's injury leaves hole for Texans
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...