Smith caught six of 10 targets for 79 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.

Smith caught the eye after the first-string offense left the game, leading the team in targets, receptions and receiving yardage. He was rather consistent, posting a long gain of 16 yards while averaging 13.2 yards per catch. Smith has made a name for himself in recent weeks and seems to be making the most of his opportunity to earn a roster spot. Another strong performance Thursday against the Buccaneers could do just that for him.