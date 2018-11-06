Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Accounts for 112 yards against Titans

Elliot rushed 17 times for 61 yards and caught four of five targets for 51 yards in Monday night's 28-14 defeat to the Titans.

Elliot once again couldn't get much going on the ground behind an offensive line that also allowed its quarterback to be sacked five times. In fact, Elliot has now averaged under 4.0 yards per carry in three of the Cowboys' last four games. Fortunately, he was able to post his second-best receiving mark of the season, thanks in part to a 37-yard gain in the first quarter. While his 112 total yards still made it a decent showing by his standards, Elliott's lack of blocking has been concerning of late, especially as a matchup at Philadelphia's second-ranked rush defense awaits in Week 10.