Elliott rushed 19 times for 63 yards and caught one pass for 10 yards in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Eagles.

Elliott struggled to find any room to operate against an Eagles defense that consistently stacked eight men in the box. Third-string rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci (52 completion percentage for 180 yards) did nothing to convince the opposition that they needed to do anything but focus on stopping Dallas' rushing attack. Elliott is averaging just 53.3 rushing yards and zero touchdowns in the three games since Dak Prescott (leg) went down to injury, exposing the obvious correlation between the passing game opening up lanes for Zeke to eat. The Cowboys announced that Andy Dalton (concussion) has a decent shot to return next week. While the veteran signal caller would be an obvious upgrade over DiNucci, it may not make a huge difference for Elliott against a stingy Pittsburgh defense Sunday.