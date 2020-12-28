Elliott carried the ball 19 times for 105 yards and caught all four of his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Eagles.

His afternoon could have been even more productive, but the fifth-year back was ruled down just short of the goal line on a three-yard run in the second quarter, on a play that might have been overturned had coach Mike McCarthy thrown the challenge flag. Elliott still wound up topping 100 rushing yards for only the second time in 2020, and he looked re-energized after sitting out last week's game due to a calf issue. Elliott will look to keep rolling in Week 17, with a possible NFC East title on the line, against a Giants defense he gashed for 91 yards and two TDs back in Week 5 -- the last rushing touchdowns he's scored to date.