Tolbert was more consistent this week during joint practices with the Chargers after a rough performance in the Cowboys' preseason opener, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The rookie receiver caught only two of his seven targets and got flagged for a false start against the Broncos last Saturday, but Tolbert appears to have put it behind him. "I'm learning more and more about each [wide receiver] position as I go," he said after Thursday's practice. "And so, me just being able to move around and understand more - in the game Saturday, it was kind of flying around on me. Overall, I'm picking it up. I'm good. Now, I'm just working on being consistent. My main goal was to come out here, be consistent and compete hard, and I think I did a very good job of that." With Michael Gallup (knee) and James Washington (foot) both set to miss the beginning of the regular season, there will be a lot of pressure on Tolbert to handle a big role from the jump despite being a third-round pick from a smaller conference. If he continues to show progress and can maybe add better preseason numbers to his resume before Week 1, his status as a fantasy sleeper will be a lot more secure.