Washington, who sported a walking boot last week, did some resistance cord work off to the side Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

While the specifics of Washington's injury are unclear, the wideout did at least shed his walking boot Thursday, which suggests that the issue he's dealing with is not a long-term concern. Once Washington is able to practice fully, he's in line to compete with third-round pick Jalen Tolbert for snaps behind CeeDee Lamb, which will be a situation to monitor, given that fellow wideout Michael Gallup is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered Week 17 of last season.