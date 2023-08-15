Washington was released by the Saints on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Washington linked up with New Orleans in May, but he was unable to make enough of an impact to remain in contention for a roster spot. The 27-year-old has yet to match his second pro season, where he garnered a reputation as a downfield threat and averaged 16.7 yards-per-catch on 44 receptions for 735 yards. He'll now work to find a new opportunity.