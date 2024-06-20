Washington is attempting a return to the NFL and could try out for teams around the league soon, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Washington has reportedly received inquiries from multiple teams, so he should have tryouts lined up in the near future. The 2018 second-round pick spent the first four seasons of his career in Pittsburgh before signing with the Cowboys, suffering a fractured right foot in training camp, then playing only two games with Dallas. Now having had ample time to return to full health, the 28-year-old could find a place to contribute as a depth wideout with a new team.