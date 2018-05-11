Smith is no longer wearing an AFO brace on his drop foot, Clarence Hill Jr. of The Forth Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Smith had been wearing the brace to stabilize his foot as he worked his way back through recovery from his knee injury and nerve damage. He hasn't been wearing the brace at all during the offseason, a sign of his continually improving health since his knee injury in January of 2016.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories