Smith (wrist) took a majority of the first-team reps at linebacker during OTA's, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Although it's a good sign that Smith was back with his teammates, Machota points out that fans shouldn't read to much into receiving the first-team reps, as the coaching staff kept veterans and rookies together for much of the offseason work. Smith underwent wrist surgery this offseason, coupled with the team drafting Micah Parsons in the first round of the 2021 draft, signs point to a decreased role for Smith heading into 2021 and potentially beyond. The Notre Dame product racked up 154 tackles (89 solo) and 1.5 sacks last season, as he hopes to be a full-go for training camp.