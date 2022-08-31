Coach Mike McCarthy said Gallup (knee) "looks excellent" and has avoided any setbacks, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's the latest hint that Gallup could play early in the season, though both he and the team have said Week 1 is unlikely. The Cowboys chose to keep him on the active roster rather than moving him to injured reserve on cutdown day -- a move that would've ruled Gallup out for the first four weeks of the season. He suffered the ACL tear in Week 17 last year and seemingly has a shot to miss only a couple games because of it.