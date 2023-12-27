Gallup played 33 of the Cowboys' 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 22-20 loss to the Dolphins, recording two catches for four yards on two targets.

After playing at least 54 percent of the Cowboys' snaps in each of the team's first six games, Gallup has seen a noticeable role reduction since Dallas' Week 7 bye. In the ensuing nine contests, Gallup's snap shares have hovered between 35 and 51 percent, and he hasn't drawn more than five targets in any of those games. Gallup remains a starting receiver for Dallas, but CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks are clearly ahead of him in the pecking order, and second-year player Jalen Tolbert may be encroaching on Gallup's standing as the third option on the depth chart.