Gallup is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gallup, who turned 28 years old earlier this month, is coming off a 2023 season in which he recorded a 34-418-2 receiving line on 57 targets in 17 games with the Cowboys. If the 2018 third-round pick ends up signing with Baltimore, he would add needed depth to a wideout corps currently headed by Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor.
More News
-
Michael Gallup: Cut loose by Cowboys•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Could be cut this offseason•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Tops century mark against Green Bay•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Minimal involvement in Week 16•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Just one grab in Buffalo•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Snags second TD of 2023•