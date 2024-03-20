Gallup is scheduled to visit the Ravens on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gallup, who turned 28 years old earlier this month, is coming off a 2023 season in which he recorded a 34-418-2 receiving line on 57 targets in 17 games with the Cowboys. If the 2018 third-round pick ends up signing with Baltimore, he would add needed depth to a wideout corps currently headed by Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor.