Gallup agreed to terms on a one-year, $3 million contract with the Raiders on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After a six-year stint in Dallas to start his career, Gallup will get a fresh start in Las Vegas. His second year with the Cowboys generated plenty of optimism, as he tallied 1,107 yards receiving to go along with six touchdowns. However, he has failed to replicate those types of numbers since. With Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers locked in as the team's top pass catchers, Gallup will compete with the likes of Tre Tucker and DJ Turner, among others, for the No. 3 pass catching role.