The Cowboys released Gallup on Friday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

In what has been rumored to be Gallup's fate this offseason, Dallas has decided to move on from the 2018 third-round pick. Using a mechanism available to them, the Cowboys have designated the move as a post-June 1 cut, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, which will save them $9.5 million in 2024 but add $8.7 million in dead cap next year. Gallup has one big season on his resume -- 1,107 receiving yards back in 2019 -- but he's failed to surpass 500 such yards in each of the past three seasons while playing 40 of 51 possible regular-season games.