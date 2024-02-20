Gallup may be released this offseason, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The last time we saw Gallup in uniform he caught six passes for 103 yards in a wild-card loss to the Packers. It was his first 100-yard game since Nov. 2021, six weeks before he suffered a career-altering ACL tear. Gallup has three seasons remaining on the five-year, $57.5 million extension he signed a few months after suffering the injury, but none of the remaining money is guaranteed. The Cowboys can free up $9.5 million in 2024 cap space if Gallup is designated as a post-June 1 release, while cutting him without the designation would free up just $800,000 but keep him off the books for 2025. He'll probably need to accept a pay cut/renegotiation if he wants to stay in Dallas