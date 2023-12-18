Gallup caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Bills.

Dak Prescott posted his lowest passing yards total of the season and completed just 21 passes, his lowest total since the Cowboys' Week 7 bye, giving few opportunities for the team's depth receiving options to make any kind of impact. Gallup has caught one pass or less in three of the last four games, seeing only one target in each of those contests, but he could see higher volume in Week 16 if the road game against the Dolphins turns into a barn burner.