Gallup caught all six of his targets for 103 yards in Sunday's 48-32 wild-card loss to the Packers.

The 27-year-old wideout never topped 92 receiving yards during the regular season, but Gallup wound up being one of Dak Prescott's top targets in the second half after the Cowboys fell into a big hole early and had to air it out in a comeback attempt. Gallup didn't miss a game for the first time since 2020, but his 418 receiving yards in the regular season were a career low. He has three years and $32.5 million remaining on his current contract, but his declining role suggests he's a candidate to be cut or have his deal re-structured in the offseason.