Gallup (knee) acknowledged Thursday that at this time he doesn't view being ready to play in Week as a realistic possibility, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
With that in mind, the wideout -- who is on the active/PUP list as he bounces back from ACL surgery -- doesn't have a precise timetable for his return to game action. "We got a little ways to go," Gallup noted Thursday. As long as he's unavailable, look for Jalen Tolbert and James Washington to see added reps behind Dallas' top healthy wideout, CeeDee Lamb.
