Carroll (concussion) was a full participant at the Cowboys' practice Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Carroll has missed the last two games after sustaining the concussion Week 2. It's certainly a step in the right direction for the 30-year-old, but Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram indicates Carroll has yet to fully clear the league's concussion protocol, and his status for Sunday's game against the Packers remains uncertain.