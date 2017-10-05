Cowboys' Nolan Carroll: Not fully clear of concussion
Carroll (concussion) was a full participant at the Cowboys' practice Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Carroll has missed the last two games after sustaining the concussion Week 2. It's certainly a step in the right direction for the 30-year-old, but Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram indicates Carroll has yet to fully clear the league's concussion protocol, and his status for Sunday's game against the Packers remains uncertain.
More News
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke contingencies awaiting ruling
With Ezekiel Elliott's status once again up in the air awaiting a court ruling, Fantasy players...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...