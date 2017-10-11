The Cowboys will release Carroll (concussion) on Wednesday, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dallas signed Carroll to a three-year, $10 million contract in March and earmarked him for a starting role, but he appeared in just two games before missing the last three contests with a concussion. In Carroll's absence, rookie Jourdan Lewis has stepped up to deliver quality production in a starting role, and has generated 19 tackles, five pass deflections and an interception over four appearances. With Lewis in the fold and promising second-round rookie Chidobe Awuzie also healthy after having missed time with a hamstring injury, it appears there wouldn't have been a sizable role waiting for Carroll upon his return from the concussion. The Cowboys will still be the hook for the $4 million guaranteed in Carroll's contract as the veteran cornerback returns to the free-agent pool.