Nolan Carroll: Will be released by Dallas
The Cowboys will release Carroll (concussion) on Wednesday, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Dallas signed Carroll to a three-year, $10 million contract in March and earmarked him for a starting role, but he appeared in just two games before missing the last three contests with a concussion. In Carroll's absence, rookie Jourdan Lewis has stepped up to deliver quality production in a starting role, and has generated 19 tackles, five pass deflections and an interception over four appearances. With Lewis in the fold and promising second-round rookie Chidobe Awuzie also healthy after having missed time with a hamstring injury, it appears there wouldn't have been a sizable role waiting for Carroll upon his return from the concussion. The Cowboys will still be the hook for the $4 million guaranteed in Carroll's contract as the veteran cornerback returns to the free-agent pool.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...