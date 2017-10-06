Cowboys' Nolan Carroll: Questionable for Week 5
Carroll (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Carroll was a full participant at practice this week, but there remains no official word on if he fully cleared the league's concussion protocol. If cleared, the 31-year-old should be expected to play, but at this point it still remains a question mark.
