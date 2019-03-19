Cowboys' Randall Cobb: Joining Cowboys
The Cowboys and Cobb reached an agreement on a contract Tuesday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.
With the departure of Cole Beasley in free agency, there was a clear need at slot receiver in Dallas. Cobb will fill the void after doing so the past eight seasons with the Packers. Injuries are the biggest concern for the 28-year-old, who has missed 23 regular-season games in his career (including 11 over the past three years). He also has just one 1,000-yard campaign, 11.8 yards per catch and 8.2 yards per target to his credit. Cobb will vie for looks with Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and Michael Gallup in 2019.
