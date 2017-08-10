Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: Leaves Thursday's practice

Lee left Thursday's practice due to hamstring tightness, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

This likely isn't anything to be overly concerned about, as Archer reported that the team is just taking precautionary measures with their defensive leader. However, it's still a situation worth monitoring given Lee's injury history.

