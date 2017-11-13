Cowboys' Sean Lee: May miss three games

The Cowboys are preparing for Lee (hamstring) to miss the next three games, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lee is already expected to miss Sunday's game against the Eagles, and he probably won't be ready for a Week 12 matchup with the Chargers on Thanksgiving. He won't even have extra time to prepare for Week 13, as the Cowboys follow their annual Thanksgiving outing with another Thursday game (against the Redskins). Anthony Hitchens, Jaylon Smith and Damien Wilson all picked up extra snaps after Lee left Sunday's 27-7 loss to Atlanta.