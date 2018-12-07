Cowboys' Sean Lee: Ruled out again

Lee (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lee did not practice in any capacity this week, and will miss his fifth straight game due to a lingering hamstring issue. Rookie first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch will draw another start during Sunday's divisional tilt against the Eagles.

