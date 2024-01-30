Gilmore recorded a career-high 68 tackles (54 solo) while adding two interceptions on 13 passes defended plus a forced fumble over 17 regular-season games in 2023.

The 33-year-old cornerback showed he still has plenty left in the tank while not missing a game for the first time since 2019. Gilmore is a free agent this offseason and isn't guaranteed to be back in Dallas, as the Cowboys have younger options in DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs (knee) to handle the starting jobs on the outside, but the veteran's savvy and coverage skills should still give him plenty of suitors.