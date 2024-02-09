Gilmore (shoulder) had surgery after the Cowboys' season ended, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The 12th-year veteran is set to become a free agent, and he will likely need 4-to-6 months to recover, per Archer. At the same time, Gilmore should be available for training camp. The cornerback made a career-best 68 tackles in 2023 to go along with 13 passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble.