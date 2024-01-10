Gilmore (shoulder) is unlikely to practice until Saturday, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, but he's still expected to play Sunday against the Packers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gilmore avoided any significant damage to his shoulder when he suffered the injury Week 18 against the Commanders. He also told reporters after the game he would play in the wild-card round, even before the MRI results were back. However, this is the first confirmation from McCarthy that will likely be the case, which is good news for the Cowboys' secondary.