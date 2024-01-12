Gilmore (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Packers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Gilmore will suit up for Dallas in the wild-card round. He figures to see a healthy dose of Christian Watson (hamstring) and Romeo Doubs on the boundaries come Sunday.
