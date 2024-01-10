Gilmore (shoulder) is not participating at practice Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that the expectation is that Gilmore will play Sunday even though he probably won't practice during the week. That doesn't seem like a guarantee though, so it will still be worth watching his status as Dallas' wild-card game approaches.
