Cowboys' Tavon Austin: No practice again
Austin (groin) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Cowboys haven't indicated that Austin has made any noteworthy progress in his recovery from the right groin strain this week, so he looks like he'll be sidelined for another game Thanksgiving Day against the Redskins. Dallas will provide final word on Austin's Week 12 status after releasing Wednesday's practice report.
