Austin (groin) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Saints, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Austin did not practice in any capacity this week, so his continued lack of availability is no surprise. The 2013 first-round pick will miss his sixth straight game due to a lingering groin injury, leaving Cole Beasley to serve as the Cowboys' primary punt returner during Thursday Night Football.

