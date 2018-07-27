Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Working at wide receiver

Austin spent a lot of time at wide receiver with the first-team offense Thursday during the first practice of training camps, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal reports.

The Cowboys have sent mixed signals since trading for Austin in April, with owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones both saying they envision their new acquisition as a pass-catching running back, while offensive coordinator Scott Linehan views the speedy 27-year-old as a wide receiver first and foremost. Linehan's vision seems to be taking precedence so far, but Austin could spend more time in the backfield once Terrance Williams (foot) is healthy and rookie wideouts Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson have a better feel for the playbook. If nothing else, Austin at least figures to earn a role on punt returns and gadget plays.