Cowboys' Tavon Austin: Working at wide receiver
Austin spent a lot of time at wide receiver with the first-team offense Thursday during the first practice of training camps, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal reports.
The Cowboys have sent mixed signals since trading for Austin in April, with owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones both saying they envision their new acquisition as a pass-catching running back, while offensive coordinator Scott Linehan views the speedy 27-year-old as a wide receiver first and foremost. Linehan's vision seems to be taking precedence so far, but Austin could spend more time in the backfield once Terrance Williams (foot) is healthy and rookie wideouts Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson have a better feel for the playbook. If nothing else, Austin at least figures to earn a role on punt returns and gadget plays.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Cook
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at early quarterback ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for quarterbacks heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: Why Wentz is risky
Is Aaron Rodgers in a tier of his own and is Carson Wentz really a bust? Quarterback Week continues...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...