Diggs will be working on the side as the Cowboys open OTAs on Wednesday, as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered last September, Nick Harris of the team's official site reports.

Diggs continues to recover from the injury that brought his 2023 campaign to an early end and will at least start OTAs by rehabbing the injury. It's unclear if Diggs will still be under any restrictions when training camp opens, but he is expected to be ready when the 2024 season kicks off.