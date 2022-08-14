Smith hurt his ankle during Thursday's joint practice with the Broncos and didn't play in Saturday's preseason opener against Denver, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The extent of the injury is unclear, but the Cowboys will likely remain cautious with Smith for the foreseeable future. The veteran left tackle has only suited up for 13 games over the last two seasons due to a severity of injuries, but he remains a pillar of Dallas' offensive line and is projected to be the starting left tackle during the regular season.