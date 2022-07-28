Smith says he's healthy for the beginning of training camp and is the strongest and quickest he's felt in years, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "Not having to deal with any kind of injuries," Smith said by way of explanation. "Offseason, just focus on getting better and getting stronger and faster."

The eight-time Pro Bowler is still one of the pillars of the Cowboys' offensive line at left tackle, but Smith has managed to suit up for only 13 games over the last two seasons due to a variety of injuries. If he can stay on the field for the most part in 2022, the 31-year-old could help the Dallas offense regain its elite form from the beginning of last year.