Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Will not need surgery
Smith (knee) will not need offseason surgery, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Smith suffered a right knee sprain in Week 16, bringing an end to an injury-filled season. The veteran lineman will not need surgery, but will probably take advantage of the extra rest after dealing with back, groin, hip and knee injuries throughout the season. As long as he makes a healthy recovery, Smith should return to his role as starting left tackle in 2018.
